Jayanath Colombage approved as new ambassador to Indonesia

The Parliamentary Committee on High Posts recently approved the appointments of five Secretaries to Ministries and one Ambassador, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake says.

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Indonesia.

In addition, the appointments of Mr. M.B.R. Pushpakumara as the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. R.M.C.M. Herath as the Secretary to the Ministry of Wild Life and Forest and Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies were approved by the Committee on High Posts.

The committee has also approved the appointments of Mr. S.J.S. Chandraguptha as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mr. R.P.A. Wimalaweera as the Secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment.