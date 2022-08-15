Jayanath Colombage approved as new ambassador to Indonesia

Jayanath Colombage approved as new ambassador to Indonesia

August 15, 2022   04:17 pm

The Parliamentary Committee on High Posts recently approved the appointments of five Secretaries to Ministries and one Ambassador, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake says.

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Indonesia.

In addition, the appointments of Mr. M.B.R. Pushpakumara as the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. R.M.C.M. Herath as the Secretary to the Ministry of Wild Life and Forest and Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies were approved by the Committee on High Posts.

The committee has also approved the appointments of Mr. S.J.S. Chandraguptha as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mr. R.P.A. Wimalaweera as the Secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Winners of 'Derana Little Star' Season 11 accorded warm welcomes

Winners of 'Derana Little Star' Season 11 accorded warm welcomes

Breakdown reported at Norochcholai power plant again

Breakdown reported at Norochcholai power plant again

Schools deliver onsite lessons on all five weekdays from today

Schools deliver onsite lessons on all five weekdays from today

Critical shortage of medicinal drugs at hospitals - GMOA

Critical shortage of medicinal drugs at hospitals - GMOA

Madhu Church celebrates annual feast with grandeur and devotion

Madhu Church celebrates annual feast with grandeur and devotion

Sajith says he doesn't want to become a 'worthless president

Sajith says he doesn't want to become a 'worthless president

All govt schools to resume normal functioning from tomorrow (English)

All govt schools to resume normal functioning from tomorrow (English)