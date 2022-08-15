Four more arrested over fuel racketeering; 9,200 litres of petrol seized

August 15, 2022   04:24 pm

Four suspects have been arrested with 9,200 litres of petrol being illegally transported in the Anamaduwa area for fuel racketeering.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the suspects were arrested while attempting to load the petrol consignment into a lorry from a bowser truck.

During the police inquiries, it has been revealed that the stock of petrol was slated to be sold to fishermen in Mannar to be used instead of kerosene.

Meanwhile, Puttalam Police seized 4,000 litres of petrol being illegally transported in a freezer truck in the Kalladiya area on the Puttalam-Kurunegala road.

This large consignment of petrol was found in a lorry en route to Mannar from Anamaduwa.

The driver of the lorry is reportedly a 32-year-old resident of the Mannar area. The bowser truck that supplied this petrol stock has also been taken into police custody in the area of Anamaduwa.

Accordingly, the police have taken a total of 13,200 litres of petrol into custody, Ada Derana reporter said.

