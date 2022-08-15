COVID: Three deaths and 129 cases confirmed

Sri Lanka’s death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 16,624 today after the Director General of Health Services confirmed 03 more Covid-19 related deaths in the country for yesterday (Aug 14).

Two victims were aged 60 years and above, and the remaining one was aged between 30-59 years, according to the Govt. Information Department. One victim was a male and the other two were females.

Meanwhile, another 129 new Covid-19 infections have been identified in the country today (Aug. 15).

This brings the total number of Covid cases detected in the country thus far to 668,141.