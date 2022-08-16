Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.