FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to third party influence

August 16, 2022   08:16 am

FIFA on Monday announced the suspension of All India Football Federation (AIFF) citing “undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.” 

The announcement was made on their website which stated that FIFA would lift the suspension “once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

The suspension has subsequently threatened India hosting the Under-17 Women’s World Cup which is slated to begin from October 11 onwards. FIFA revealed that they are assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament.

The suspension has other implications as well for Indian football which includes the fact the domestic tournaments now staged will not be recognised by either Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or FIFA, while the national teams will not be able to play any international matches.

FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression “constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said.

The Under-17 Women’s World Cup “cannot currently be held in India as planned,” FIFA said.

“FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.”

(With Agencies Inputs)

