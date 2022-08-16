CEB trade union warns daily power cuts could exceed 3 hours

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) United Trade Union Alliance warns that the power cuts would likely have to be increased to more than 03 hours in the future.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) had yesterday granted approval for three-hour power interruptions for the next four days.

The power cut duration was extended as the national grid lost 270 megawatts of electricity due to the breakdown of Unit 1 at the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai.

Convener of the CEB’s United Trade Union Alliance, Ranjan Jayalal stated that the government should focus on the implementation of alternative power plants.

He said the electricity supply would have to be cut off for more than 03 hours and that as far as they can see, the rulers of this country have no plan to improve the energy sector in at least the next 5 to 10 years.

“No new reservoirs or water sources have been created. These power plants were built from the water sources that existed since the past,” he said.

Jayalal added that the Hydropower plants are not enough to meet the electricity demand of the people anymore and that only about 40% of the country’s total demand is met by hydropower plants. “That too if there is water.”