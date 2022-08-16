Committee to approve new appointments, changes to heads of govt institutions

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee to grant prior approval for new appointments or changes to the positions of Chairpersons and Directors of state corporations, statutory boards and state-owned enterprises.

The committee is chaired by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and also includes Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake and Cabinet Secretary W.M.D.J. Fernando.

President’s Additional Secretary Chaminda Kularatne has been appointed as the secretary of this committee, the President’s Media Division said.

Accordingly, if it is necessary to change the positions of chairpersons and board of directors of state corporations, statutory boards and state-owned enterprises, it is mandatory to submit nominations to the above committee with justifiable reasons and obtain prior approval, it said.

The PMD release further said this committee has been appointed by paying attention to the written requests made to the President from time to time to change the positions of chairpersons and board of directors of state corporations, statutory boards and state-owned enterprises without prior agreement as well as certain informal appointments.

Accordingly, a letter has been sent directly to all the secretaries of the ministries with the signature of the President’s Secretary in this regard, and copies have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Secretary and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy for making the necessary arrangements, the communiqué further states.