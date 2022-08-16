Committee to approve new appointments, changes to heads of govt institutions

Committee to approve new appointments, changes to heads of govt institutions

August 16, 2022   11:22 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee to grant prior approval for new appointments or changes to the positions of Chairpersons and Directors of state corporations, statutory boards and state-owned enterprises.

The committee is chaired by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and also includes Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake and Cabinet Secretary W.M.D.J. Fernando.

President’s Additional Secretary Chaminda Kularatne has been appointed as the secretary of this committee, the President’s Media Division said.

Accordingly, if it is necessary to change the positions of chairpersons and board of directors of state corporations, statutory boards and state-owned enterprises, it is mandatory to submit nominations to the above committee with justifiable reasons and obtain prior approval, it said.

The PMD release further said this committee has been appointed by paying attention to the written requests made to the President from time to time to change the positions of chairpersons and board of directors of state corporations, statutory boards and state-owned enterprises without prior agreement as well as certain informal appointments.

Accordingly, a letter has been sent directly to all the secretaries of the ministries with the signature of the President’s Secretary in this regard, and copies have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Secretary and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy for making the necessary arrangements, the communiqué further states.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

A solution to shortage of medicines from the Health Minister

A solution to shortage of medicines from the Health Minister

A solution to shortage of medicines from the Health Minister

Biggest problem in the country is the cost of living - Karu Jayasuriya

Biggest problem in the country is the cost of living - Karu Jayasuriya

Chinese research vessel 'Yuan Wang 5' arrives at Hambantota Port

Chinese research vessel 'Yuan Wang 5' arrives at Hambantota Port

Wimal comments over lifting of ban on Tamil diaspora organizations

Wimal comments over lifting of ban on Tamil diaspora organizations

Will the daily power cuts be extended to 12 hours?

Will the daily power cuts be extended to 12 hours?

Necessary measures underway to extradite 'Harak Kata' arrested in Dubai

Necessary measures underway to extradite 'Harak Kata' arrested in Dubai

Fuel prices to be revised today? (English)

Fuel prices to be revised today? (English)

Breakdown reported at Norochcholai Power Plant (English)

Breakdown reported at Norochcholai Power Plant (English)