Cabinet approval to establish Institute of Chartered Journalists of Sri Lanka

August 16, 2022   01:12 pm

Cabinet approval has been granted to establish the ‘Institute of Chartered Journalists of Sri Lanka’ for professional journalists, aiming to enhance the professionalism of the journalists employed in the mass media industry.
 
The steering committee presided by the Secretary of the Ministry of Mass Media has already prepared the rough draft for preparing the arrangements in relation to the establishment of the institution.
 
The Cabinet has granted approval for the Legislative Drafting Department to prepare a bill based on that rough draft and further, for the suggestion made by the Minister of Mass Media to substitute the name of the proposed institution as ‘Sri Lanka Institute of Chartered Media Professionals’ instead of the pre-suggested ‘Institute of Chartered Journalists of Sri Lanka’.
 

 

