UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific arrives in Sri Lanka

August 16, 2022   07:32 pm

Regional Director for Asia-Pacific from the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) David McLachlan-Karr arrived in Sri Lanka today (16 August).

McLachlan-Karr is scheduled to meet with Government, the Opposition, civil society, the diplomatic community and others. He will also travel to Jaffna to meet with government and civil society groups there.

His discussions with officials in Sri Lanka will focus on the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027 which will guide the work of all UN Agencies in Sri Lanka over the next five years.

The Development Coordination Office’s objective is to support the capacity, effectiveness and efficiency of Resident Coordinators and the UN development system as a whole in support of national efforts for sustainable development.

The UN in Sri Lanka said Mr. McLachlan-Karr will meet with government, opposition, civil society and others in Colombo and Jaffna to discuss how the UN can support all Sri Lankans to recover from the Economic Crisis through a joint programme of work over the next 5 years.

