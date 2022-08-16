Indias Adani Green Energy given provisional approval for two wind projects

August 16, 2022   10:19 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy says that India’s Adani Green Energy has been issued provisional approvals for two wind energy projects in Mannar and Pooneryn for an investment of over USD 500 million.

In a twitter message, Kanchana Wijesekera said that he met with officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Sustainable Energy Authority today to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects in the country. 

He said that Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286MW in Mannar and 234MW in Pooneryn, for an Investment of over USD 500 million.

The minister added that 21 of 46 projects that were delayed due to Ceylon Electricity Board Act amendments will enter into power purchase agreements next week. 

Wijesekera said 26 renewable energy proposals from expressions of interest that were given provisional approvals are to be expedited with grid clearance and transmission plans. He said the other proposals are to be evaluated within 30 days.

