Foreigner nabbed at BIA with cocaine haul worth over Rs 200 Mn

August 17, 2022   08:38 am

A foreign national who was in possession of a stock of cocaine valued to the tune of Rs. 245 million has been taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

The arrest was made by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

According to reports, the suspect had arrived on the island via Qatar Airways flight QR662 from Colombia.

The cocaine haul, which weighed at least 5kg, was found hidden inside paper rolls used in fax machines.

The suspect has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

