Navy foils another illegal migration attempt Sri Lanka Navy apprehend 10 individuals, who were suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country via sea routes, during a special operation conducted in seas off Kurusapadu, Talaimannar last night (Aug 16).

