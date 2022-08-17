Navy foils another illegal migration attempt

August 17, 2022   10:44 am

Sri Lanka Navy apprehend 10 individuals, who were suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country via sea routes, during a special operation conducted in seas off Kurusapadu, Talaimannar last night (Aug 16).
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PMB allocates Rs.2,000 million to buy paddy from farmers

PMB allocates Rs.2,000 million to buy paddy from farmers

PMB allocates Rs.2,000 million to buy paddy from farmers

India's Adani Green Energy granted provisional approval for two wind projects

India's Adani Green Energy granted provisional approval for two wind projects

Senthil Thondaman makes request from education authorities

Senthil Thondaman makes request from education authorities

We won't support all-party govt  Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

We won't support all-party govt  Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Vidura on what people have been expecting for a long time

Vidura on what people have been expecting for a long time

President says he will not be extending the state of emergency

President says he will not be extending the state of emergency

Opposition Leader on the ' shocking' Cabinet paper presented by the PM (English)

Opposition Leader on the ' shocking' Cabinet paper presented by the PM (English)

Committee to approve new appointments, changes to heads of govt institutions (English)

Committee to approve new appointments, changes to heads of govt institutions (English)