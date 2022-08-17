China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President

China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President

August 17, 2022   11:19 am

China will not be allowed to use the southern port of Hambantota for military purposes, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, apparently attempting to allay fears in India and the US about China’s increasing maritime presence in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Wickremesinghe said this ahead of the arrival of a high-tech Chinese research ship, which on Tuesday docked at the Hambantota Port, which Beijing took over on a 99-year-lease as a debt swap in 2017.

We do not want Hambantota to be used for military purposes, Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper at the President’s House in Colombo.

His statement to the Japanese newspaper was apparently aimed at allaying fears in India and the United States about China’s increasing maritime presence in the Indo-Pacific.

The port was developed as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, but Colombo leased the port to Beijing in 2017 because it became unable to pay back the loan.

Wickremesinghe emphasised that there was no problem with loaning the port to China, saying, this is nothing new. He pointed out that countries such as Australia and South Africa have also leased ports.

The Hambantota Port was funded largely by Chinese interest loans. According to official data from the Sri Lankan government, China is Sri Lanka’s largest provider of foreign debt. Struggling to repay what it owes, Colombo has leased the southern port to Chinese state-owned enterprises for 99 years.

Sri Lanka can be said to have fallen into a debt trap, sinking deeply into debt before effectively handing over the port’s control to China.

India, the United States and other countries are concerned that Hambantota Port, which is a key traffic hub in the Indo-Pacific, could become a military foothold for China.

The present ship did not come under the category of military. [It] came under the category of a research ship. That is how [we] permitted the ship to come to Hambantota, Wickremesinghe said, indicating his stance to maintain certain ties with China.

Sri Lanka is in a serious economic crisis due to a shortage of foreign currency. The president said he intended to finalise talks with the International Monetary Fund over a bailout by the end of August.

We will also start the discussions with our creditors China, India and Japan are the largest creditors, he said.

Source: PTI

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PMB allocates Rs.2,000 million to buy paddy from farmers

PMB allocates Rs.2,000 million to buy paddy from farmers

PMB allocates Rs.2,000 million to buy paddy from farmers

India's Adani Green Energy granted provisional approval for two wind projects

India's Adani Green Energy granted provisional approval for two wind projects

Senthil Thondaman makes request from education authorities

Senthil Thondaman makes request from education authorities

We won't support all-party govt  Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

We won't support all-party govt  Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Vidura on what people have been expecting for a long time

Vidura on what people have been expecting for a long time

President says he will not be extending the state of emergency

President says he will not be extending the state of emergency

Opposition Leader on the ' shocking' Cabinet paper presented by the PM (English)

Opposition Leader on the ' shocking' Cabinet paper presented by the PM (English)

Committee to approve new appointments, changes to heads of govt institutions (English)

Committee to approve new appointments, changes to heads of govt institutions (English)