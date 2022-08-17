Udayanga Weeratunga arrives at CID

Udayanga Weeratunga arrives at CID

August 17, 2022   11:35 am

Former ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department to record a statement.

According to reports, he is providing a statement regarding the procurement of MiG-17 fighter jets for the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2006.

He faces money laundering charges over the alleged embezzlement of public funds to the tune of USD 7.833 million in the infamous aircraft deal.

In 2020, Weeratunga was arrested in connection with investigations into the purchase of four second-hand MiG-27 aircraft from Ukraine.

At the time of the aircraft purchase, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was serving as the secretary to the Ministry of Defence. Weeratunga served as Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia from 2006 until former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated in the election in January 2015.

In February 2018, Weeratunga, who was absconding the court, was intercepted in the UAE by the international police, when he attempted to fly out to the United States. He was subsequently released by the UAE authorities but was prevented from leaving the territory of the UAE until the conclusion of investigations.

Later in 2020, he returned to the island and was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department. In April that year, Weeratunga was released on bail.

