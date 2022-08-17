The opposition leader MP Sajith Premadasa states that he is not supporting an all-party government with the intention of obtaining privileges.

Joining a meeting held with a group of representatives of women’s organizations at the office of the Opposition Leader, Premadasa also stated that he would unconditionally support the program for building the country.



“We have been invited to join an all-party government to receive ministerial posts. And a large number of ministers are going to be appointed, according to the sources. This is not a system change, but further implementation of the old rotten system,” Premadasa added.

He also mentioned that the amount of money spent to maintain ministers can be used to keep the children of this country alive.

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya together with all the progressive groups within the Parliament thoroughly refuse the suggestion to receive ministerial privileges, but nevertheless, they expect to provide positive support towards the joint national program to build up the country through the parliamentary committees, the opposition leader said further.