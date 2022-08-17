Gotabaya will return to Sri Lanka on Aug 24: Udayanga

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the island on August 24, says former Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga.

He made this remark while speaking to the media after recording a statement with the Criminal Investigation Department.

Weeratunga arrived at the CID premises this morning to provide a statement on the procurement of four second-hand MiG-27 fighter jets to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) from Ukraine.

He faces money laundering charges over the alleged embezzlement of public funds to the tune of USD 7.833 million in the infamous aircraft deal.

At the time of the aircraft purchase, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was serving as the secretary to the Ministry of Defence. Weeratunga served as Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia from 2006 until former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated in the election in January 2015.