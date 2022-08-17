Sri Lanka and India to jointly host T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued the Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-27, reaffirming the international calendar for Full Member Nations across formats.

Five significant ICC events are included in the future cycle of the ICC’s Future Tours Program, beginning with the Cricket World Cup in India the next year.

India will also play joint host with Sri Lanka in the 2026 T20 World Cup, a first of its kind joint venture in this format. India and Sri Lanka were joint hosts of the 2011 50-over World Cup along with Bangladesh.

In the 2023-2027 FTP cycle, the 12 Members will play 777 international matches – 173 Tests, 281 ODIs, and 323 T20Is – compared to 694 in the current one.

In addition to the bilateral series, this four-year cycle will see a single Men’s Cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy edition, as well as two Men’s T20 World Cups and WTC finals.

West Indies and USA will host the T20 World Cup in 2024, with Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025.

While, in 2026, India and Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup, and the FTP cycle will conclude in 2027 with the Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

ICC GM of Cricket Wasim Khan said: “I’d like to thank our Members for the effort that has gone into creating this FTP for the next four years. We are incredibly lucky to have three vibrant formats of the game, with an outstanding programme of ICC global events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket, and this FTP is designed to allow all cricket to flourish.”

