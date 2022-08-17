CPC to begin refinery operations this week to operate without any interruptions

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera met with commercial management and refinery officials of the Ceylon petroleum Corporation (CPC) this morning to discuss the cargo plans for September to December and refinery operations.

He said that the CPC hopes to commence refinery operations this week to operate without any interruptions and a continuous supply of crude oil.

“Hope to have the orders confirmed in advance to obtain petroleum products on better premiums,” he said.

Meanwhile the minister said that he also held discussions with the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Engineers’ Union and other union representatives yesterday afternoon (16).

He said they made a request on behalf of the union members, regarding two engineers that have been sent on compulsory leave and were in charge of the System Control Center.

The minister said they also discussed about the reform plans of the CEB and that he requested them to hand over their proposals for restructuring and to assist in implementing the renewable energy plans.

“Requested them to submit proposals for the proposed restructuring of CEB. Discussed renewable energy plans, increasing efficiency, utilizing existing staff instead of outsourced services,” he said.