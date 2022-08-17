Coronavirus: 161 new cases and five more deaths confirmed

Sri Lanka’s death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 16,635 today after the Director General of Health Services confirmed 05 more Covid-19 related deaths in the country for yesterday (Aug 16).

According to the Govt. Information Department, four victims were aged 60 years and above. The remaining one was aged between 30-59 years. Among the victims are 02 males and 03 females.

Meanwhile, another 161 new Covid-19 infections have been identified in the country today (Aug. 17).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country thus far to 668,497.