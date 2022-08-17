Laugfs slashes domestic gas prices

August 17, 2022   08:56 pm

Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the two largest suppliers of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas in Sri Lanka, has decided to reduce the prices of its domestic LP gas effective from midnight today (Aug 17).

Accordingly, the price of an LP gas cylinder weighing 12.5 kg will be slashed by Rs. 1,050. Meanwhile, the price of a 5kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 420. 

The revised prices are as follows:

• 12.5 kg cylinder - Rs. 5,800
• 05 kg cylinder - Rs. 2,320
• 02 kg cylinder - Rs. 928

