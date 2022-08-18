President Ranil speaks to foreign media on plans to revive economy

August 17, 2022   11:59 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking of the reforms he plans to introduce, stated that the Sri Lankan government is looking at raising income taxes and widening the tax net by taxing capital and wealth in order to bring in some of the lost revenue.

In an interview with The Economist on Tuesday (Aug 16), the Head of Stated also said several state-owned enterprises such as the national carrier SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka Insurance, the petroleum corporation and the government’s stake in the national telecoms firm may be privatized.

When asked about the immediate laws he intends to bring in, President Wickremesinghe said a bankruptcy law modelled on the U.S. Chapter 11 is one of the most immediate. “The rest are about economic stability. We’ve also got some additional powers for the next year and a half to tackle the situation.”

President Wickremesinghe said he wants to do a “deep cut” and make a legislative framework for a highly competitive export-oriented economy, and then ensure the recovery takes off by 2024. It is not worth dragging this out, he pointed out. “When you make changes, make it deep, make all the changes you have to make.”

