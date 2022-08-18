UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on Minister Ali Sabry

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on Minister Ali Sabry

August 18, 2022   12:55 am

Regional Director for Asia-Pacific from the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) David McLachlan-Karr has called on Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (Aug 17), UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer says.

At this meeting, the efforts of the United Nations Sri Lanka to coordinate multi-sectoral support to address challenges in Sri Lanka and prevent a humanitarian crisis were taken up for discussion.

In a tweet, the UN resident coordinator noted that the UN Agencies have raised USD 37.6 million in funding thus far.

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific Mr. McLachlan-Karr arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Aug 16). His visit is focused on the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027 which will guide the work of all UN Agencies in Sri Lanka over the next five years.

He also met with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa for talks on the economic, peace and development concerns facing Sri Lanka and the way forward to ensure stability and recovery from the crisis.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New political alliance led by Wimal to be launched in Sep.

New political alliance led by Wimal to be launched in Sep.

New political alliance led by Wimal to be launched in Sep.

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices

Research vessel docking at Hambantota Port doesnt affect any country: China (English)

Research vessel docking at Hambantota Port doesnt affect any country: China (English)

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices (English)

China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President (English)

China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President (English)

'If we keep arguing, then we all are going to suffer'  President (English)

'If we keep arguing, then we all are going to suffer'  President (English)

Sri Lanka and India to jointly host T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka and India to jointly host T20 World Cup 2026 (English)

TV Derana's 'Api Wawamu' campaign launched in Colombo

TV Derana's 'Api Wawamu' campaign launched in Colombo