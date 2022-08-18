UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on Minister Ali Sabry

Regional Director for Asia-Pacific from the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) David McLachlan-Karr has called on Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (Aug 17), UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer says.

At this meeting, the efforts of the United Nations Sri Lanka to coordinate multi-sectoral support to address challenges in Sri Lanka and prevent a humanitarian crisis were taken up for discussion.

In a tweet, the UN resident coordinator noted that the UN Agencies have raised USD 37.6 million in funding thus far.

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific Mr. McLachlan-Karr arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Aug 16). His visit is focused on the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027 which will guide the work of all UN Agencies in Sri Lanka over the next five years.

He also met with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa for talks on the economic, peace and development concerns facing Sri Lanka and the way forward to ensure stability and recovery from the crisis.