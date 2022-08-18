Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.