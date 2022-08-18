Two suspects arrested over theft of 21 laptops

August 18, 2022   11:31 am

Police have arrested two suspects who had stolen 21 laptop computers from the warehouse of a private company in Wattala.

The arrestees were identified as residents of the Ragama area who are aged 26 and 32.

They were arrested in relation to the investigation conducted by the police according to a complaint regarding the theft of laptop computers from a warehouse of a private company, located within the Wattala area on May 17.

One of the suspects is an employee of the company in question, police said.

The investigations have further revealed that he had stolen the laptop computers on several occasions.

The other arrestee had purchased the stolen the laptops from him and was engaged in selling them.

The police further said that 13 stolen laptops have also been recovered during the investigation.

The main suspect in the incident has been remanded until August 23 and the other was released on bail after being produced before the court.

Wattala police have initiated further investigations regarding the incident.

