France relaxes travel advisory on Sri Lanka

France relaxes travel advisory on Sri Lanka

August 18, 2022   11:54 am

The government of France has scaled down the travel advisory on Sri Lanka from “recommending only essential travel” to “exercise caution.”

Under the travel update, French citizens are requested to maintain strong vigilance during their trip to Sri Lanka and, in any event, avoid any regrouping, a fortiori of a political nature, while keeping themselves regularly informed of developments in the situation.

They are also requested to use a local travel agency for any travel in the interior of the country, which will be best able to manage fuel supplies for registered tourist vehicles.

The travel advisory further states: 

“Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a serious economic and political crisis.”

“Significant shortages affect the whole country. They relate in particular to fuel, strongly restricting travel on the island. It is still difficult to obtain gasoline for tourists traveling on their own. Public transport, both public and private (bus, train), are heavily affected by this situation and operate erratically. Daily power cuts are also applied, but tend to be less severe than in recent months, throughout the territory.”

“The massive demonstrations of July 9, which were generally peaceful, triggered an important political transition phase for the country with the appointment of a new president. The country is also experiencing a certain lull on the shortage front with supplies still limited but better organized. Demonstrations have also been rarer in recent weeks.”

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The 'Aragalaya' is not over - Rev. Fr. Rohan Silva

The 'Aragalaya' is not over - Rev. Fr. Rohan Silva

New political alliance led by Wimal to be launched in Sep.

New political alliance led by Wimal to be launched in Sep.

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices

Research vessel docking at Hambantota Port doesnt affect any country: China (English)

Research vessel docking at Hambantota Port doesnt affect any country: China (English)

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices (English)

China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President (English)

China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President (English)

'If we keep arguing, then we all are going to suffer'  President (English)

'If we keep arguing, then we all are going to suffer'  President (English)