Mervyn Silva arrested by CID

Former Minister Mervyn Silva has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police said he was arrested over the incident of forcibly entering the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) premises in 2007.

On 27 December 2007, Mervyn Silva, who was the then Labor Minister, and his bodyguards had stormed the premises of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation in Colombo and allegedly assaulted its news director.

He had allegedly hurled abuse and assaulted the new director for failing to broadcast video footage of his speech at a meeting in Matara.

However, Silva and those who had accompanied him were then held captive and attacked by the employees of SLRC while he was later freed by the police who had to escort him out of the Rupawahini premises.

Former minister Mervyn Silva’s arrest comes nearly 15 years after the incident.