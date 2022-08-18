Mervyn Silva arrested by CID

Mervyn Silva arrested by CID

August 18, 2022   12:18 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police said he was arrested over the incident of forcibly entering the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) premises in 2007. 

On 27 December 2007, Mervyn Silva, who was the then Labor Minister, and his bodyguards had stormed the premises of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation in Colombo and allegedly assaulted its news director.

He had allegedly hurled abuse and assaulted the new director for failing to broadcast video footage of his speech at a meeting in Matara.

However, Silva and those who had accompanied him were then held captive and attacked by the employees of SLRC while he was later freed by the police who had to escort him out of the Rupawahini premises.

Former minister Mervyn Silva’s arrest comes nearly 15 years after the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

The 'Aragalaya' is not over - Rev. Fr. Rohan Silva

The 'Aragalaya' is not over - Rev. Fr. Rohan Silva

New political alliance led by Wimal to be launched in Sep.

New political alliance led by Wimal to be launched in Sep.

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices

Research vessel docking at Hambantota Port doesnt affect any country: China (English)

Research vessel docking at Hambantota Port doesnt affect any country: China (English)

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs slashes domestic LP gas prices (English)

China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President (English)

China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes - President (English)

'If we keep arguing, then we all are going to suffer'  President (English)

'If we keep arguing, then we all are going to suffer'  President (English)