Unloading of crude oil shipment underway

The Ministry of Power and Energy states that the imported crude oil shipment is currently in the process of being unloaded.

The ship carrying 100,000 metric tonnes of crude oil reached the island on the 13th of August.

The process of unloading the shipment was scheduled to commence today (18) following the quality sampling.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Power and Energy stated that the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will resume operations this week, after being temporarily closed down due to the crude oil shortage.

In addition, another ship carrying 120,000 metric tonnes of crude oil is scheduled to arrive in the island between August 23rd and 29th.

It is reported that both shipments were purchased through a Russian company.