Suspect arrested for selling cannabis to school children

August 18, 2022   03:13 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) says a person who had sold cannabis including to school children has been arrested in Thalawathugoda.

The arrestee is a 47-year-old resident of the Ratmalana area.

The STF has conducted the raid in accordance with a tip-off received that the suspect is selling cannabis to school children while travelling by motorcycle.

Accordingly, the STF has also seized 122 grams and 710 milligrams of Kerala cannabis, an electric scale and a sum of Rs.13,500, which was in the possession of the suspect.

The suspect has been handed over to Thalangama Police for further investigations.

