Police fired tear gas at protesters near Union Place

August 18, 2022   03:55 pm

UPDATE: (4.18 p.m.) Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesting university students at Union Place, Colombo.

It has been reported that several protesters have also been arrested during the incident.

Earlier, the road between Union Place and Town Hall had been blocked by police due to the protest march by university students, Ada Derana reporter said.

The protest had been organized by Inter University Students Federation (IUSF).

