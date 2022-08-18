Former minister Mervyn Silva released without bail

Former minister Mervyn Silva released without bail

August 18, 2022   04:37 pm

Former minister Mervyn Silva, who was arrested by the CID this morning, has been released by the Colombo Additional Magistrate without bail.

However, he has been ordered to appear before the court on the next trial date, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The former parliamentarian was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) this morning over the incident of forcibly entering the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) premises in 2007. 

On 27 December 2007, Mervyn Silva, who was the then Labor Minister, and his bodyguards had stormed the premises of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation in Colombo and allegedly assaulted its news director.

He had allegedly hurled abuse and assaulted the new director for failing to broadcast video footage of his speech at a meeting in Matara.

However, Silva and those who had accompanied him were then held captive and attacked by the employees of SLRC while he was later freed by the police who had to escort him out of the SLRC premises.

