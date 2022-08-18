Minister Kanchana files complaint with CID to probe CPC and CPSTL activities

Minister Kanchana files complaint with CID to probe CPC and CPSTL activities

August 18, 2022   04:49 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today to investigate into the Ceylon Petroleum Cooperation (CPC) and Ceylon Petrol Storage Terminals (CPSTL) activities.

In a tweet, the minister said he requested to investigate into the fuel procurement, evaluation of proposals, non-placement of orders, selection of suppliers, delays in payments, distribution irregularities and also the allegations made by individuals within CPC and the CPSTL.

