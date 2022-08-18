IUSF convenor among five arrested during protest in Colombo

IUSF convenor among five arrested during protest in Colombo

August 18, 2022   05:07 pm

Five protesters including IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige, against whom an arrest warrant was pending, have been arrested during the protest march at Union Place in Colombo.

It is reported that actor Jehan Appuhami is also among the persons arrested during the protest.

The arrests were made after police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesting university students who were marching through Town Hall and towards Union Place despite police blockades.

Earlier, the police had blocked the road between Union Place and Town Hall due to the protest march by university students.

The protest had been organized by Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) against the incumbent government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Opposition Leader is 'no action, talk only' - Prof. Ranjith Bandara

Opposition Leader is 'no action, talk only' - Prof. Ranjith Bandara

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.18

Central Bank announces amnesty period to deposit/sell foreign currency in the hands of public

Central Bank announces amnesty period to deposit/sell foreign currency in the hands of public

India's reaction to arrival of Chinese research vessel in Sri Lanka

India's reaction to arrival of Chinese research vessel in Sri Lanka

Immigration officials search for UK national who had visa cancelled

Immigration officials search for UK national who had visa cancelled

What is the cause for shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka?

What is the cause for shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka?

Unloading of crude oil shipment to commence today

Unloading of crude oil shipment to commence today