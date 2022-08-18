Five more Covid-19 deaths confirmed

August 18, 2022   05:46 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 05 more coronavirus related deaths for yesterday (17), the Department of Government Information reported today (18).

According to the Govt. Information Department, the victims include 03 females and 02 males.

Meanwhile, 166 new Covid-19 infections have been identified within the country today (Aug. 18). 

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country thus far to 668,663.

