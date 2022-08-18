CBSL announces amnesty period to deposit or sell foreign currency in the hands of public

CBSL announces amnesty period to deposit or sell foreign currency in the hands of public

August 18, 2022   06:30 pm

The Minister of Finance has issued an order granting an amnesty period of one month with effect from August 15, 2022 in order to attract foreign currency held with the public into the banking system. 

Accordingly, the amnesty period will be granted for the people within or resident in Sri Lanka who hold foreign currency notes in possession, to deposit them into a Personal Foreign Currency Account or a Business Foreign Currency Account as specified in the order as applicable, or to sell them to an Authorized Dealer such as a Licensed Commercial Bank or National Savings Bank.

Moreover, further information regarding the matter can be accessed by contacting any Licensed Commercial Bank or National Savings Bank, or by contacting the Foreign Exchange Department through 011-2477255, 011-2398511 and dfe@cbsl.lk.

CBSL  said that further information can also be collected by referring to the order under Section 8 of the Foreign Exchange Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2293/07 dated 15.08.2022 at the official website of the Department of Foreign Exchange, www.dfe.lk.
 

