Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks on debt restructuring with key lenders

Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks on debt restructuring with key lenders

August 18, 2022   06:32 pm

(Reuters) - Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island’s main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring, as it seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.

“Someone needs to call in, invite the main creditor nations. We will ask Japan to do it,” President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters in an interview, adding that he would travel to Tokyo next month and hold talks with Japanese premier Fumio Kishida.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is facing its most severe financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, resulting from the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic mismanagement. 

Left with scant foreign exchange reserves, which have stalled the imports of essentials including fuel and medicines, ordinary Sri Lankans have been battling crippling shortages of months amid sky-rocketing inflation and a devalued currency.

Public anger stoked unprecedented mass protests, which forced the country’s then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to flee to Singapore in early July and then quit.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, won a parliamentary vote and took office as president on July 21. 

Besides seeking assistance from its allies, Sri Lanka is also in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan package of between $2 billion and $3 billion, Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka’s total bilateral debt was estimated at $6.2 billion at the end of 2020 by the IMF, according to a March report.

Local broadcaster Newsfirst, citing a former ambassador, said on Wednesday that Rajapaksa would return home next week.

Wickremesinghe said he was “not aware” of any such plans.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IUSF convenor among several persons arrested during protest march in Colombo

IUSF convenor among several persons arrested during protest march in Colombo

IUSF convenor among several persons arrested during protest march in Colombo

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Opposition Leader is 'no action, talk only' - Prof. Ranjith Bandara

Opposition Leader is 'no action, talk only' - Prof. Ranjith Bandara

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.18

Central Bank announces amnesty period to deposit/sell foreign currency in the hands of public

Central Bank announces amnesty period to deposit/sell foreign currency in the hands of public

India's reaction to arrival of Chinese research vessel in Sri Lanka

India's reaction to arrival of Chinese research vessel in Sri Lanka

Immigration officials search for UK national who had visa cancelled

Immigration officials search for UK national who had visa cancelled

What is the cause for shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka?

What is the cause for shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka?