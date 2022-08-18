During a discussion this evening, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has requested President Ranil Wickremesinghe to facilitate the return of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Sri Lanka, MP Sanjeeva Edirimanna said.

SLPP parliamentarians had met the President for an official discussion this evening (18) at the President’s Office.

Expressing his views during this, SLPP’s national organizer and former minister Basil Rajapaksa had said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will provide its fullest support to the President to build the country by resolcing the current economic crisis.

In addition, he said that former President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa should be allowed to return to the island safely. He stated that this is the foremost request from the SLPP to the government and the President.

MPs Prasanna Ranatunga, Sagara Kariyawasam, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Johnston Fernando, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Namal Rajapaksa and Sanjeeva Edirimanna participated in this official discussion on behalf of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.