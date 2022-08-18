Minister Susil Premajayantha says he does not believe that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will get involved in politics again after returning to Sri Lanka.

Responding to a question from journalists on whether he is expecting the former President to engage in politics again after returning from overseas, he said: “No. Never. I don’t think.”

The Minister of Education made these comments while speaking to reporters following an event held in Jaffna today (18).

In response to another question, the minister denied that the government recently lifted the ban on several Tamil diaspora groups due to the upcoming UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

Asked about the forming of an all-party government, he said that most of the political parties have expressed their views positively towards a common programme, but some of them have made their statements towards joining the government and forming a national government.

“You can’t expect to get all the political parties for a national government. But if they agree for a minimum programme that is enough for the moment,” Premajayantha said.