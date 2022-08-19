UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on President Ranil

August 19, 2022   08:21 am

Regional Director for Asia-Pacific of the UN Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) David McLachlan-Karr, who arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this week, has called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday (Aug 18).

The meeting was joined by UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer-Hamdy and Strategic Planner/Team Leader of Resident Coordinator Office Andreas Karpati.

The support extended by the United Nations to Sri Lanka in the current crisis was taken up for discussion.

The delegation reiterated that the UN system is committed to working with Sri Lankan government to ensure coordinated UN emergency assistance and support and early recovery in health, education, food security and disaster risk education.

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific Mr. McLachlan-Karr arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Aug 16). His visit is focused on the launch of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027, which was launched on Wednesday. The framework will guide the work of all UN Agencies in Sri Lanka over the next five years.

He recently met with Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry for talks on the efforts of United Nations Sri Lanka to coordinate multi-sectoral support to address challenges in Sri Lanka and prevent a humanitarian crisis were taken up for discussion.

