10-hour water cut in parts of Colombo

August 19, 2022   11:53 am

A water cut will be imposed for 10 hours in several areas within the Colombo 05 and 06 areas tomorrow (20), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water supply will be interrupted at 11.00 p.m. tomorrow (20) and will be restored at 9.00 a.m. the following day (21).

The NWSDB further stated that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work in the aforesaid areas.

Meanwhile, the NWSDB also mentioned that the Colombo 04 area will be supplied water under low pressure during this time period.

