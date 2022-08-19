Three arrested with stolen electric items worth Rs. 1 million

Three arrested with stolen electric items worth Rs. 1 million

August 19, 2022   04:42 pm

Three persons have been arrested yesterday (18) in the Moratuwa area along with 08 stolen mobile phones, a laptop computer and many other valuable electric items.

It was uncovered that the suspects had stolen valuable items to the tune of Rs. 1 million from houses and shops in Moratuwa and nearby areas.

The police stated that the suspects are the residents of Moratuwa, Murawatte, Panadura and Keselwatte areas, aged 21 and 26 years.

Two of them are addicted to drugs, according to the police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two arrested for selling narcotic pills to students

Two arrested for selling narcotic pills to students

Two arrested for selling narcotic pills to students

Land prices in Colombo District showed substantial increase - CBSL

Land prices in Colombo District showed substantial increase - CBSL

Police launch operation to arrest actor Jehan Appuhami

Police launch operation to arrest actor Jehan Appuhami

Govt. begins buying paddy from farmers but some PMB storage facilities remain closed

Govt. begins buying paddy from farmers but some PMB storage facilities remain closed

'Jungle law' cannot resolve issues  Kamal Gunaratne

'Jungle law' cannot resolve issues  Kamal Gunaratne

UN delegation calls on President Ranil...

UN delegation calls on President Ranil...

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Rosy Senanayake says all parties in parliament should support incumbent President

Rosy Senanayake says all parties in parliament should support incumbent President