Police to obtain detention orders on 3 including Wasantha Mudalige

August 19, 2022   04:52 pm

Sixteen individuals who were arrested following a protest march at Union Place in Colombo on Thursday (Aug 18) have been granted bail.

The arrestees were produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate T.N. Ilangasinghe earlier today.

Meanwhile, detention orders will be sought on three arrestees namely the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and Hashantha Jawantha Gunathilake, the police said.

The protest march had been organized by Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) against the incumbent government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

