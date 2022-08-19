President visits Jackson Anthony at hospital

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has visited the Colombo National Hospital to check on the well-being of veteran actor Jackson Anthony, who suffered critical injuries in a recent motor accident.



It was reported that the president, who visited the hospital this morning (19) to inquire about Mr. Anthony’s well-being, has further requested the actor’s wife Kumari Munasinghe to inform him of any need regarding the treatments.



Later, President Wickremesinghe, who met with the Director of the National Hospital, mentioned that expeditious measures will be taken to supply medicines to the patients which are currently facing shortages.



The president stated that he has a greater responsibility regarding the lives of the patients affected by the shortage of medicines in the hospitals across the island.