President visits Jackson Anthony at hospital

President visits Jackson Anthony at hospital

August 19, 2022   06:16 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has visited the Colombo National Hospital to check on the well-being of veteran actor Jackson Anthony, who suffered critical injuries in a recent motor accident.
 
It was reported that the president, who visited the hospital this morning (19) to inquire about Mr. Anthony’s well-being, has further requested the actor’s wife Kumari Munasinghe to inform him of any need regarding the treatments.
 
Later, President Wickremesinghe, who met with the Director of the National Hospital, mentioned that expeditious measures will be taken to supply medicines to the patients which are currently facing shortages.
 
The president stated that he has a greater responsibility regarding the lives of the patients affected by the shortage of medicines in the hospitals across the island.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Two arrested for selling narcotic pills to students

Two arrested for selling narcotic pills to students

Will support all good things govt does, Sajith says

Will support all good things govt does, Sajith says

Land prices in Colombo District showed substantial increase - CBSL

Land prices in Colombo District showed substantial increase - CBSL

Police launch operation to arrest actor Jehan Appuhami

Police launch operation to arrest actor Jehan Appuhami

Govt. begins buying paddy from farmers but some PMB storage facilities remain closed

Govt. begins buying paddy from farmers but some PMB storage facilities remain closed

'Jungle law' cannot resolve issues  Kamal Gunaratne

'Jungle law' cannot resolve issues  Kamal Gunaratne