COVID: Six more deaths and 164 new cases reported

COVID: Six more deaths and 164 new cases reported

August 19, 2022   07:25 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 06 more coronavirus related deaths for yesterday (18).

According to the Govt. Information Department, the victims include 01 male and 05 females. One of them is between the ages 30-59 years. Another one was aged below 30 years while the remaining four were aged 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, 164 new Covid-19 infections have been identified within the country today (Aug. 19). 

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country thus far to 668,827.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's net debt per capita rapidly on the rise

Sri Lanka's net debt per capita rapidly on the rise

Sri Lanka's net debt per capita rapidly on the rise

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Two arrested for selling narcotic pills to students

Two arrested for selling narcotic pills to students

Will support all good things govt does, Sajith says

Will support all good things govt does, Sajith says

Land prices in Colombo District showed substantial increase - CBSL

Land prices in Colombo District showed substantial increase - CBSL

Police launch operation to arrest actor Jehan Appuhami

Police launch operation to arrest actor Jehan Appuhami

Govt. begins buying paddy from farmers but some PMB storage facilities remain closed

Govt. begins buying paddy from farmers but some PMB storage facilities remain closed