COVID: Six more deaths and 164 new cases reported

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 06 more coronavirus related deaths for yesterday (18).

According to the Govt. Information Department, the victims include 01 male and 05 females. One of them is between the ages 30-59 years. Another one was aged below 30 years while the remaining four were aged 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, 164 new Covid-19 infections have been identified within the country today (Aug. 19).

This increases the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country thus far to 668,827.