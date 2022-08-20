Interpol confirms arrest of Harak Kata by Dubai Police

Interpol confirms arrest of Harak Kata by Dubai Police

August 20, 2022   12:07 am

Interpol has officially informed Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigation Department on Friday that wanted criminal and notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka alias ‘Harak Kata’ has been arrested by the Dubai Police.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that the suspect is to be brought to Sri Lanka within 30 days under the Extradition Act.

It was reported on August 12, that notorious drug kingpin and the leader of an organized criminal gang in Sri Lanka, Nadun Chinthaka alias ‘Harak Kata’ had been arrested during a covert operation in Dubai.

According to reports, the raid was conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau in coordination with the international police. The arrest was made when the suspect tried to flee to Malaysia with a woman who is said to be his wife.

As per reports, it has been discovered that ‘Harak Kata’ had been involved in drug distribution activities in association with other drug traffickers operating in many countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Seychelles and the Maldives.

