Parts of the island to receive spells of showers today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.