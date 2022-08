The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has stipulated a maximum retail price on eggs with effect from Friday (Aug 19).

Accordingly, the price of a white egg is now Rs. 43.00 while the price of a brown egg stands at Rs. 45.00

This was announced in a special gazette notification published by CAA chairman Shantha Niriella, acting under the powers vested by CAA Act No. 09 of 2002.