Navy rescues 06 fishermen from distressed fishing trawler

Navy rescues 06 fishermen from distressed fishing trawler

August 20, 2022   09:18 am

Sri Lanka Navy has rescued 06 fishermen from a local multiday fishing trawler in distress about 18.5 nautical miles (34 km) off Dondra in southern waters. The fishermen were brought ashore last morning (Aug 19).

Reportedly, the multiday fishing trawler ‘Dileesha Putha II’ (Reg. No. IMUL-A-1024 MTR) which left the Kudawella fisheries harbour on a fishing voyage on August 16, was at risk of sinking having collided with a ship plying in the sea area.

Accordingly, the owner of the fishing trawler has reported the incident to the fishing monitoring point of SLCG at Kudawella fisheries harbour.

Upon dissemination of the incident to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo at the Navy Headquarters by Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the MRCC Colombo sent a distress signal to the ships in the sea area about the development.

Subsequently, the Fast Attack Craft P 472 of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) in the Southern Naval Command was rushed to the sea area where the incident was reported to rescue the 06 fishermen on the distressed fishing trawler.

Having located the distressed trawler, the Navy promptly rescued the 06 fishermen from the distressed trawler this morning and rushed them to the Tangalle Base Hospital after bringing them to the Tangalle Fisheries Harbour last morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

US ambassador holds talks with opposition leader

US ambassador holds talks with opposition leader

US ambassador holds talks with opposition leader

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

CID records nearly 5-hour statement from Maithripala (English)

CID records nearly 5-hour statement from Maithripala (English)

Fuel supply to 12 filling stations suspended for ignoring guidelines (English)

Fuel supply to 12 filling stations suspended for ignoring guidelines (English)

Police to obtain detention orders on 3 including IUSF's Wasantha Mudalige (English)

Police to obtain detention orders on 3 including IUSF's Wasantha Mudalige (English)

Japan provides JPY 500 million medical grant to Sri Lanka (English)

Japan provides JPY 500 million medical grant to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka's net debt per capita rapidly on the rise

Sri Lanka's net debt per capita rapidly on the rise

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.19

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.19