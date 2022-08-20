Customs foils attempt to smuggle in gold jewellery worth Rs. 18 Mn

Three Indian nationals, who were in possession of gold jewellery worth at least Rs. 18 million, have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) arrival terminal.

The arrests were made by the officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

According to reports, the Indian nationals in question had attempted to smuggle in gold jewellery weighing up to 1.2kg through the Green Channel without a Customs declaration.

It was revealed that the passengers are aged 28 and 38 years.