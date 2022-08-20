Janani wins gold at Indian Open National Para-Athletics Championship

Janani wins gold at Indian Open National Para-Athletics Championship

August 20, 2022   12:17 pm

Sri Lankan para-athlete Janani Dananjana has clinched the gold medal in Women’s Long Jump at the 4th Indian Open National Para-Athletics Championship 2022 in Bangalore, India.

Her impairment falls under the T47 classification, which is for athletes with movement affected at a low to moderate degree in one arm or the absence of limbs.

Dananjana secured the gold medal by jumping the best distance of 5.01 meters and 690 points.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan para-athlete Kumudu Priyanka won the silver medal in the same event under the T46 classification by jumping 4.71 meters.

