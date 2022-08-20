Hirunika records statement with CID

Former parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 11.00 a.m. this morning to record a statement with regard to an ongoing probe.

Speaking to the media, Premachandra said she was not informed of the nature of the investigation.

She alleged that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is now attempting to arrest and interrogate those who were involved in the Aragalaya movement.

It was Ranil Wickremesinghe who reaped benefits from the mass protests and became the president of the country, Premachandra said further.

“Ranil Rajapaksa” is more of a dictator than Rajapaksas ever were, Premachandra added.