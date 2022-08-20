Hirunika records statement with CID

Hirunika records statement with CID

August 20, 2022   01:29 pm

Former parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 11.00 a.m. this morning to record a statement with regard to an ongoing probe.

Speaking to the media, Premachandra said she was not informed of the nature of the investigation.

She alleged that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is now attempting to arrest and interrogate those who were involved in the Aragalaya movement.

It was Ranil Wickremesinghe who reaped benefits from the mass protests and became the president of the country, Premachandra said further.

“Ranil Rajapaksa” is more of a dictator than Rajapaksas ever were, Premachandra added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

President Ranil pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

President Ranil pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

Hirunika records statement with CID

Hirunika records statement with CID

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit

IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit

Three dies, several others critically injured after tractor topples

Three dies, several others critically injured after tractor topples

US ambassador holds talks with opposition leader

US ambassador holds talks with opposition leader

Children, pregnant women unable to get necessary nutrition - advocates

Children, pregnant women unable to get necessary nutrition - advocates

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

UNDCO Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe (English)

CID records nearly 5-hour statement from Maithripala (English)

CID records nearly 5-hour statement from Maithripala (English)